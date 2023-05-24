Alpharetta’s City Hall is located at 2 Park Plaza.

If you’re a citizen of Alpharetta, you might want to know more about the city council, the elected officials who govern your municipality. The Alpharetta city council is comprised of six members and a mayor, who are responsible for making decisions that impact the city’s residents.

Meet the Council

Council members serve staggered four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term. Meet the members of the 2023 council.

Mayor of Alpharetta: Jim Gilvin

Current Term: January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023

Post 1, City Council: Donald Mitchell

Current Term: January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025

Committees: Liaison to Information Technology

Post 2, City Council: Brian Will

Current Term: January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025

Committees: Liaison to Public Safety

Post 3, City Council: Douglas J. DeRito

Current Term: January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025

Committees: Liaison to Public Works

Post 4, City Council: John Hipes

Current Term: January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023

Committees: Liaison to Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services

Post 5, City Council: Jason Binder

Current Term: January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023

Committees: Liaison to Finance

Post 6, City Council (Mayor pro tem): Dan Merkel

Current Term: January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023

Committees: Liaison to Community Development

When does City Council meet?

The Alpharetta city council meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 2 Park Plaza. The meetings are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend. During the meetings, the council discusses and votes on a variety of issues, such as city budgets, zoning laws, and public safety.

Here is the 2023 schedule:

Where to Watch

City council meetings are broadcast on the city’s website, alpharetta.ga.us, and on the city’s YouTube channel. You can also find meeting agendas and minutes on the city’s meeting portal on its website.

As a citizen of Alpharetta, it’s important to stay informed about the decisions being made by the city council. Attending meetings or watching them online is a great way to stay informed and get involved in your community.