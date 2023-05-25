Brookhaven City Council approved the next step toward extending the Peachtree Creek Greenway at its May 23 meeting.

Don Sherrill, director of public works, presented an acquisition of right-of-way contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for phase two of the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The contract will allow Brookhaven to seek reimbursement up to $4.5 million.

Phase one of the Greenway opened to the public in 2019. The second phase runs from North Druid Hills Road to the Atlanta border. Brookhaven has been granted federal funds to aid in design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction for phase II.

In other action, city staff recommended approval of a permanent sewer easement agreement between Brookhaven and DeKalb County for Murphey Candler lake house. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.

“The lake house project funded by the park bond requires the realignment of a large sewer main on the western part of Murphey Candler Lake … This easement agreement allows the city to make the main more efficient and not conflict with the project,” said City Manager Christian Sigman.

The council also voted unanimously voted to deny an application to rezone two lots from R-75 to R-50 in the Ashford Park neighborhood at 1615 Dresden Drive and 1606 Richwood Drive. Councilmember John Park said approving a rezoning would contribute to the “continued stormwater issues in Brookhaven.”

Council members voted to approve by consent:

A contract for $55,650.77 with GC&E Systems Group for camera and access control upgrades at the Development Services Center;

A contract for$287,339 with NWN Carousel for IT services and equipment upgrades at the Development Services Center.

Executive session was held after the work session for matters of personnel, real estate and litigation. No votes were taken.

In other news:

The Parks and Recreation Department reported that despite some plumbing issues at Murphey Candler Pool and splash pad, DeKalb County inspections have been scheduled. The Lynwood Park pool will be ready by June 3, with an opening celebration scheduled for June 10.

Langford Park’s ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 31.

Sip Brookhaven is “not gaining traction” according to Explore Brookhaven. The event, in conjunction with Oglethorpe University, has been delayed once already. “I think it’s a combination of hotels and restaurants being challenged with staffing,” said Renee Areng of Explore Brookhaven.