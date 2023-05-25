Photo by Pixabay

Participating in youth sports is an excellent way for children to stay physically active, learn new skills, and make lifelong friendships. In Brookhaven, there are a variety of youth sports programs available to individuals aged 7 to 18.

If you’re a parent in Brookhaven seeking the best kid’s sports programs for your child it may be hard to choose one that matches their interests and experience because there are so many programs to select from.

These programs provide soccer, gymnastics, and other activities that benefit your child’s physical and mental development.

1. Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department

The Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide range of youth sports programs open to kids of all skill levels and provide a fun and safe environment for participants to learn and grow. The department also offers summer camps, clinics, and tournaments for kids who want to take their skills to the next level. The programs include:

How to sign up:

Visit the department’s website at https://www.brookhavenga.gov/parks-recreation and on the lefthand corner under “Age Group,” click “Youth” to see all youth’s options.

The department’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The address to the department is 4362 Peachtree Rd NE.

For more information, you can reach out to the department by phone at (404) 637-0543 or by email at parks@brookhavenga.gov.

2. Brookhaven/Chamblee Boys and Girls Club

The Brookhaven/Chamblee Boys and Girls Club offers a variety of sports programs for kids, including flag football, basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. In addition to sports programs, the club also offers educational programs and leadership opportunities for kids.

The Brookhaven Boys & Girls Club closed in December to establish a larger facility at 2880 Dresden Drive in Chamblee. Most Brookhaven club families moved to the new location. Brookhaven hosted the club for 40 years.

To read more about this move, check out a past article here and here.

How to sign up:

To browns through the youth sports programs at Brookhaven Boys and Girls Club, visit their website at bgcma.org/local-clubs/ and enroll your child.

The club is open Monday through Friday at 2880 Dresden Dr. in Chamblee.

For more information, you can reach out to the club by phone at (470) 795-7852.

3. i9 Sports: Brookhaven Youth Soccer Program

i9’s Brookhaven Soccer youth program is dedicated to promoting the sport of soccer in the Brookhaven community. The club offers programs for kids of all ages and skill levels, from recreational leagues to competitive travel teams. The club’s mission is to provide a positive and supportive environment for kids to learn and grow both on and off the field.

How to sign up:

To sign up visit https://www.brookhavensoccerclub.com/ and scroll down to register. The local club is located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

For more information, you can reach out to the club by phone at 404-551-2036.

4. UP4 Tennis Program

The UP4 Tennis program offers programs for kids of all ages and skill levels. The association offers group lessons, private lessons, and clinics for kids who want to improve their skills.

How to sign up:

Visit UP4Tennis’ website at https://up4tennis.com/product/summer-camp-full-day/.

The association is located at 2980 Redding Road NE, in Brookhaven, less than one mile from Oglethorpe University.

For more information, you can reach out to the association by phone at 404-946-4115 or by email at up4tennisatlanta@gmail.com.

5. Murphy Candler Youth Baseball

Murphy Candler Youth Baseball offers baseball and softball programs for kids aged 4 to 12. he association offers both recreational and competitive leagues, as well as summer camps and clinics.

How to sign up:

To sign up for youth sports programs, visit their website at https://www.murpheycandler.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1155363.

The association is open Monday through Friday and is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek, in Brookhaven.

For more information, you can reach out to the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (404) 637-0543 or by email at parks@brookhavenga.gov.

Other Youth Sport’s Programs

For any other sports programs not listed, visit the official Brookhaven, Georgia website for more information at https://www.brookhavenga.gov/parksrec/page/youth-athletics.