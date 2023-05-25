The bike rodeo will be open to kids of all ages. (Courtesy Atlanta Bicycle Coaltion)

The Sandy Springs Police Department Bike Unit will host a free Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 27, at the City Green.

The event is open to “kids of all ages,” who should bring their bikes and helmets for a safety inspection, according to the SSPD. After that, they will be introduced to an obstacle course on the west side of City Springs on Blue Stone Road.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at 1 Galambos Way.

The first step will require each bike rider to have their bike’s tires, brakes, chain, etc. inspected by SSPD officers.

The second step will lead to the bike course, where an SSPD officer will walk each rider through the course.

Finally, the participant will try to defeat the obstacle course without making any mistakes.

No registration is required. Each person must bring a helmet and bike.