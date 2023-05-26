Are you looking for a cozy and comfortable living space near Sandy Springs? You might want to consider checking out the condo listing at 6851 Roswell Road.

The walk-in level property, listed by Laurie Miller of Harry Norman Realtors for $295,000, consists of 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect from this beautifully updated condominium:

Location

The condo is located in a very convenient spot, with easy access to the bustling city center of Sandy Springs, just minutes away from the city center. This means you’ll have quick access to plenty of shopping malls, restaurants, and parks nearby to enjoy the best of both worlds – the city life and the peace and tranquility of the suburbs.

Not only is the location convenient, but the condo itself is also very comfortable and well-equipped. It has all the modern amenities you need to live a comfortable life, such as air conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen, and comfortable furniture.

Interior Features

The condo is a testament to contemporary design, with sleek lines and a chic aesthetic that perfectly complements the vibrant community it’s located in. The living area is designed to provide a spacious and comfortable atmosphere, with plenty of natural light to help you unwind and relax after a long day. Whether you’re looking to entertain guests or simply enjoy a night in, the living area is perfect for any occasion.

The kitchen is fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances that make meal preparation a breeze. This location boasts a gorgeous kitchen with black cabinets, white countertops, and a beautiful tile floor.

Bedrooms & Bathrooms

The 3 bedrooms come with plenty of space including an abundance of closet space.

Outdoor Amenities

The property also offers a small and personal patio area that caters to your leisure and recreational needs.

The condo listing at 6851 Roswell Road is a great choice for those who want to live in a vibrant and accessible community. With its modern design and excellent amenities, you’ll surely enjoy your stay in this cozy living space. See more about the home at KotoHomes.