The United Tiny House Association (UTHA) is bringing the 8th annual Georgia Tiny House Festival to Lake Country on June 24-25.

The event will be held at the Madison Lion’s Club Fairgrounds, 1311 Fairgrounds Road, in Madison, GA. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tiny houses on wheels, skoolies and bus conversions, van conversions, and other styles of small homes will be available to tour during the festival. There will also be tiny house celebrities, recognized leaders from the tiny house community, entertainment, speakers, vendors, artisans, food concessions, workshops, and more.

The Tiny House Festival will be UTHA’s 29th for-charity tiny house event, which has donated more than $773,000 from the admission ticket proceeds of its first 28 for-charity tiny house festivals to more than 100 different charities, non-profits, and to the local communities where it has held its events.

“We held our very first for-charity tiny house festival in Eatonton, Georgia, back in March 2016, and now we’re returning to the area with our 29th for-charity tiny house festival,” UTHA chairman and co-founder John Kernohan said. “As they say, it’s good to be home.”

UTHA founders Kernohan and Fin Davies-Kernohan built their 304 square foot, off-grid tiny cabin more than a decade ago and travel the country in their towable 148 square foot tiny house, the “Tiny Firehouse – Station No. 9,” which is a tribute tiny house on wheels honoring firefighters and emergency responders.

Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate. For tickets and more information, visit unitedtinyhouse.com.