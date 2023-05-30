Several local kids took part in an inaugural scrimmage to celebrate the installation of a new soccer mini-pitch.

Photos by Carson Sprinkle

The new pitch has been installed at the Boys and Girls Club Of Lanier’s Joseph F. Walters location in Gainesville.

“We are so excited to have the mini-soccer pitch as an addition to our programming. So many of the kids at our club enjoy playing soccer and have big dreams to become soccer stars that will start right here at Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier,” said Ari Guzman, site director of the Joseph F. Walters club.

Local business, Agile Cold Storage teamed up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Boys and Girls Club Of Lanier to install the new facility.

“We have been blessed with great team members, supportive customers and pro-business community partners in Hall County,” said Don Schoenl, president and CEO of Agile. “That is why we committed to the Boys and Girls Club by creating a unique, safe and appealing soccer pitch for the people of Gainesville.”

Installing the pitch comes as part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation It’s Everyone’s Game national movement. The movement has installed more than 500 mini-pitches nationwide and aims to install 1,000 by 2026.

“Investments like these are important and provide community members with a safe place to play, be active with friends and family, and learn new skills that will serve them on and off the pitch,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

The opening of the mini-pitch was celebrated with an inaugural scrimmage and is now actively being enjoyed by club members.

“Not only will it benefit Joseph F. Walters club members, but other club members will have the opportunity to play here through tournaments and pick-up games. It will create a great atmosphere and encourage good character, sportsmanship and hard work,” said Guzman.

The Boys and Girls Club serves over 7,500 individuals, ages 6 to 18, across Hall County, Habersham County and Buford.

Through community donations, the club provides a full range of services to every child regardless of ability to pay. Its programs help bridge the gap between the true annual cost of $4,700 per child to its annual fee of $50 per child.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier call 770-532-8102 or click here.