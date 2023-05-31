This story is from Sketchbook, a weekly newsletter about art. Subscribe here.

🧶 The Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance in Chamblee is hosting a Lunchtime Fiber Open Studios event on Thurs., June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🔦 Friends of East Atlanta Library are hosting Mr. Damon’s Shadow Puppet Show “The Brementown Musicians” on Thurs., June 1 at 3 p.m.

📷 ATL Photo Night will feature a discussion with photographer Bailey Garrot about her work in food and lifestyle photography. Ambient + Studio, Thurs., June 1 from 7-9 p.m.

💦 Enjoy an evening of art, Jamaican music, drinks, and small bites at the opening reception of Water: Soul of The Earth at Ascent Peachtree. Fri., June 2 from 2-5 p.m.

👗 Marietta native Gabrielle Todd will present “Sensuality” fashion designs with her partner Aubrey Briggs’ sportswear collection as part of the Black & White exhibition at dk Gallery. Fri., June 2 from 6-9 p.m.

👩‍🎨 The Reeves House Visual Arts Center in Woodstock presents a Local Artist Showcase featuring the works of Laurie Litke. Fri., June 2 from 6-9 p.m.

🎪 Liquid Sky Cirque Night’s First Friday event will take over The B Complex with a night of cirque acts. Opens Fri., June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

🎶 Happy Hour meets Art Party every first Friday at the High Museum of Art. Peruse the permanent collections and special exhibitions while enjoying music by local DJs during June High Frequency Friday. Fri., June 2 from 6-10 p.m.

🖼 TRANQUILITY, a three-artist group exhibition with works by Elliston Roshi, Jonny Warren, and Wesley Terpstra representing contemporary Asian-inspired aesthetics opens at Kai Lin Art, Fri., June 2 from 7-10 p.m.

🎞 Cinema Souterrain returns to Peters Street Station with “Move!” featuring films about movement by local Atlanta artists. Lizette London & Jasper present their film “In Loving Color: Black Queer Love on Film.” Fri., June 2. Doors at 8 p.m., screening begins at 8:45 p.m.



🎨 The Arts First Friday Edition brings food, art, and music to Underground Atlanta on Fri., June 2 starting at 10 p.m.



🖥 Signature Gallery presents a virtual artist feature for ceramic artist Kate Tremel on Fri., June 2 at 11 a.m.



🕹 Public Art Futures Lab at Underground Atlanta presents a First Friday event featuring AI art with an interactive talk on AI for creatives led by technologist Jeremiah Long. Fri., June 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.



🚶‍♂️ Marietta Square Art Walk returns with an art-filled stroll around the square this Fri., June 2 from 5-9 p.m.



🌬 ARTlanta Gallery Presents A Breath of Fresh Air group exhibition at Underground Atlanta, opening Fri., June 2 from 8-11 p.m.



🏷 The Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance is hosting a Fiber Flea Market 2023 which is a fun and affordable way to get textile supplies for a bargain. Free. Sat., June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



🗣 Whitespace presents a conversation with exhibiting artists Jered Sprecher and Joe Thomas on Sat., June 3 at 3 p.m.



🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month Kickoff at Wild Heaven West End promises a full day of fun with 20+ artists and vendors, drag performances, bingo, music, and of course beer. Sat., June 3 at 1 p.m.



🛍 Community Market returns to Hodgepodge Coffeehouse on Moreland Avenue with jewelry, art, tarot, apparel, ceramics, astrology, food, and of course coffee. Sat., June 3 from 12-6 p.m.



🌍 “Of This World” works by Caroline Wallis will open Sat., June 3 from 6-9 p.m. at South River Art Studios.



👻 Artist Hannah Palmer presents Ghost Pools, a Flux Projects installation, opening in East Point on Sat., June 3 from 5-10 p.m.



🧒 Kids Corner: Artists Assemble! Reeves House at Woodstock Arts offers an opportunity for kids to create 3D assemblage art after viewing the Off the Wall exhibit. Registration for artmaking is $10 per person. Sat., June 3 from 10:30 a.m.



🎉 The Westside Reservoir Park will be the site of Art on the Atlanta BeltLine’s No Tables No Chairs parade and concert. The event will also feature games, curated artist tables, and DIY craft projects. Sat., June 3 from 12:30 to 9 p.m.



🎗 Ponce City Market to host Atlanta Against Cancer, a community-driven event raising money for The Bebop Foundation. Expect vendors, artists, immersive art experiences, DJs, small bites, and raffle. Sat., June 3 from 1-9 p.m.



👶 Toddlers aged fifteen months through three years are invited to explore the High Museum of Art during Toddler Saturdays with education and art-making opportunities. Sat., June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free with museum admission.



🧜‍♀️ The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market presents Mermaid Market: A Celebration of the Queer and Creative with 20+ vendors selling handmade goods, art, and crafts. Sat., June 3 from 2-8 p.m.



💀 Oakland Cemetery presents Art and Architecture of Death, an exploration of the ways in which architecture and design choices made during one’s life can become a lasting legacy beyond death. Sat., June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



✏️ “Return to Coda” a collection of works by Tim Lee, opens at Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood this Sat., June 3 starting at 7 p.m.



🖼 FreeMarket Gallery on Howell Mill presents DELAVAR, an exhibition celebrating Iranian and Persian arts and culture. Sat., June 3 from 6-10 p.m.



🛍 The Smyrna Handmade Market returns with local artisans, unique food vendors, and goods from local farmers. Sun., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



⭐️ Star Bar is hosting an all-ages Star Bar Flea Market where you can find plenty of weird goodness from local sellers with music by DJ Wolf playing downstairs. Sun., June 4 from 1-6 p.m.



🍺 The Bizarre Bazaar will present its first market at the new Pontoon Brewing Lodge in Tucker. Bulldogs and Brews will bring artists, craftists, curated vintage goods, a masseuse, and even puppy ice cream. Sun., June 4 from 1-6 p.m.



🌚 The Martin Street Foundry will present a Strawberry Moon Market: Sunday Funday Pop-Up with handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps, and more. Sun., June 4 from 1-6 p.m.



🖌 Solo Sunday with Chantel Barber: A Place to Rest will bring Barber’s colorful and vibrant works featuring freehand lines and energetic brush marks to dk Gallery. Sun., June 4 from 2-4 p.m.



🎊 The Atlanta Fringe Festival is back for its 11th year with 28 performing groups from 9 states and even as far as Australia. Taking place at locations in Little 5 Points, East Atlanta Village, and Old Fourth Ward, the events include family-friendly programming as well. Various dates, Mon., June 5 through Sun., June 11.



🖼 Curious learners are invited to Conversation Pieces, the monthly meetup where visitors are asked to linger on one piece of artwork for 30 minutes for new insights and discoveries. June’s first Tuesday Conversation Pieces will examine Samuel Johnson Woolf, Brown the Wheats, 1913. Tues., June 6 at 12 p.m.



📷 The Sandy Springs Photography Club presents a Travel Photography presentation and Q&A session with Carly Heyward, Stan Schnitzer, and Jason Green. Lost Corner Park, Tues., June 6 from 6:45-8 p.m.