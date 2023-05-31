Four people were injured when a crane partially collapsed on the construction site of a high rise apartment building in Midtown. (Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department)

Around 1,000 residents of the Tens on West apartment complex can go home again after an evacuation order was lifted Tuesday. The residents were forced out of their West Peachtree Street apartments last week when a crane partially collapsed at an adjacent building site.

Portions of West Peachtree and Spring streets closed after the May 22 accident have also been reopened, according to city officials.

Four construction workers were injured – and have since been released from the hospital – when one of the crane’s counterweights became dislodged, according to Atlanta Fire officials. One of the four structures that attached the crane to the building fell away.

Many residents of the Tens on West building were upset by the response from Wood Residential, the building’s management company. In a letter sent to residents on Tuesday, Wood Residential said residents would receive a one-time rental concession.

Tens on West resident Sierra Martin said in an email to Rough Draft last week that accommodation at a local recreation center or discounted rates at nearby hotels were the only compensation initially offered by Wood Residential and developer Balfour Beatty, which is constructing the building where the crane collapsed.

“As a ‘luxury’ apartment complex with units going up to $4,000 a month and a major real estate developer in the city of Atlanta, Wood Residential and Balfour Beatty should be held responsible for a negligent situation,” Martin wrote.