Duane Nutter, Reggie Washington, Greg Best and Paul Calvert, the team behind Southern National.

After a long delay, restaurateurs Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington are opening a new restaurant called Southern National in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

The duo, who make up the team behind One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, are bringing their restaurant to a new location at 72 Georgia Ave. starting June 29, according to a press release.

Southern National originated in the city of Mobile, Ala. The restaurant was slated to open in Atlanta in 2022, but a spokesperson said that supply chain issues pushed the opening back.

According to the release, Southern National’s menu will reflect different regions of the country, including Creole cuisine, Asian-fusion from the Pacific Northwest, and more.

“My menus and my journey as a Chef are pretty much one and the same,” Nutter said in a statement. “I like to say we’re Southern in feel, National in flavor, because I’ve been inspired by every place I’ve ever lived and worked.”

Greg Best and Paul Calvert, part of the team behind the Ticonderoga Club in Krog Street Market, will direct the restaurant’s cocktail and wine program, and are also partners in the restaurant.

“We couldn’t put our cocktail program in better hands to ensure the beverages and bar service are on par with Chef Duane’s food,” Washington said in the release.

Southern National will be open starting on June 29 with reservations starting in early July. More information can be found at their website.