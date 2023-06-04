Activists protested against the planned pubic safety training center at Atlanta City Hall on May 15. (Photo by Dyana Bagby)

Offices and departments at Atlanta City Hall will be closed for in-person business on Monday, June 5, as the city council prepares to vote on funding the controversial public safety training center.

A press released issued by the city cited “increased security concerns” and said city hall services will still be available online.

Activists, who have dubbed the project “Cop City,” have called for a protest at city hall starting at 12:30 p.m. During the May 15 meeting, activists chanted in the city hall atrium and delivered more than seven hours of public comment on the issue.

The planned city council meeting will go ahead at 1 p.m. and open to the public. There will be an be a ban on any kind of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes from being carried into city hall.

Medications and Infant nourishments are exempt from this prohibition, and water will be provided free of charge.

The council is expected to approve a total of $31 million in funding for the training center, which will be located on a city-owned piece of property in DeKalb County known as South River Forest.