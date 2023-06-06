AlcoHall is set to open at Pullman Yards on June 10.

AlcoHall, a new space that will function like a food hall for drinks, is set to open in Atlanta on June 10.

The beverage hall will be at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood. Located in Pullman’s 17,400 square-foot building one, the space will open up onto the Railyard, where guests will find picnic-style seating, pickleball courts, and the restaurants Dailies and Sides and Fishmonger.

The beverage hall was announced in March of this year. Beverage stalls include Don Papa Rum from the Philippines, Asheville’s Wicked Weed brewery, Shortbarrel Bourbon from Atlanta, Three Chord Bourbon, Desert Door distillery from West Texas, the Japanese spirit outfit House of Suntory, and the South African Babylonstoren Winery.

Opening day will include events like a 10 a.m. yoga class and a 7 p.m. live performance by Naoma and the Sundaze with Quasi Man Disco. More information can be found at the beverage hall’s Instagram.