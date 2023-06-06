Ashley Burton

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Ashley Burton, a transgender woman, in southwest Atlanta in April.

According to APD, homicide investigators arrested Darius Mills, 31, and charged him with murder, armed robbery, and gun-related charges. Mills was already in custody in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Mills was arrested by East Point Police on May 27 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and the hijacking of a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to Burton’s apartment building on Fairburn Road on April 11 just before 4:30 am. and found her dead in a breezeway of the building.

Investigators believe her murder was preceded by a dispute between Burton and Mills inside her apartment. After the argument spilled outside, Mills allegedly shot Burton in the face and took her iPhone. He then re-entered her apartment and took a second iPhone.

Burton, a hairstylist, is one of three Black transgender women shot this year. Koko Da Doll, star of the hit documentary “Kokomo City” was shot and killed on April 18. A suspect is in custody and charged in her murder.