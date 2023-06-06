“Jurassic World: The Exhibition” is reopening Wednesday, June 7, at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood after vandals caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage last month.

Organizers NEON, Fever, Universal Live Entertainment, and Round Room Live said in a statement that a team of experts from ANIMAX Engineering and Robotics “have worked hard to ensure that the exhibition has been fully restored and is ready to welcome visitors back. “

Four suspects were spotted on security cameras entering the exhibition and one was apprehended.

“Jurassic World” immerses visitors into the world of the film franchise with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and other recreations of Isla Nublar from the movies.