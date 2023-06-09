DBA Barbecue will open in Buckhead on June 9.

Matt Coggin has opened a second DBA Barbecue location in Buckhead near Chastain Park.

The new location will be at 4441 Roswell Road NE, according to a press release. Coggin, who opened the first DBA Barbecue in Virginia-Highland in 2009, announced the new location earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled our second location is officially opened on the heels of our 14th anniversary of our original location,” Coggin said in the release. “We look forward to getting to know the surrounding communities, neighbors, and making new friends as we welcome loyal patrons to our newest offering.”

Coggin also previously announced another concept, DBA Tacos and BBQ, expected to open in Clarkston on East Ponce de Leon Avenue later this summer.