Butaco is set to open June 13 (Photo by Colette Collins).

Butaco will open up a new location in East Atlanta on June 13.

The new Butaco, which serves up LA-inspired street food, will open at Southern Feedstore, 1245 Glenwood Ave., according to a press release. The original location is located at Buteco Coffee & Bar in Grant Park, serving tacos out of a food truck.

The concept comes from Chef Timmee Rufino with the food inspired by his time cooking in Los Angeles and San Diego. Aaron Phillips, one of the chef-partners behind Lazy Betty, is also the restaurant’s proprietor and a partner.

According to the release, the new location will feature an updated version of the eatery’s original menu. The new menu includes items like al pastor tacos with pineapple salsa; veggie tacos with zucchini, charred tomato fresca and habanero vin; and grilled shrimp tacos with guajillo red sauce.

The full menu can be found online.