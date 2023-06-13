Atlanta Police said they have detained a possible suspect in a shooting at Piedmont Park on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the Midtown park’s basketball courts. According to the report, officers responded to a person shot call at the park and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was a bystander during a verbal dispute at the basketball courts that escalated to gunfire. APD did not identify the person they detained or indicate if any charges have been filed against them.

The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.