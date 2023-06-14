200 Peachtree

The historic 200 Peachtree building in Downtown is getting two major tenants: SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Social.

According to the building’s owners, 200 Peachtree Group, the new ventures “address a need in the Downtown area for the convention and tourism market, especially ahead of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

SKOL Brewing Company is a craft brewery that is expected to open this fall or winter with eight crafted beers and a Nordic-inspired menu curated by Chef Rich Rosendale. The 5,000-square-foot space will have approximately 90 seats, with a maximum capacity of 250 people for private events.

Valhalla Social is a “drinkery, eatery, and entertainment hall” that will feature axe throwing, pool tables, shuffleboard, basketball, skeeball, foosball, ping pong, darts and more. This “eatertainment” concept is expected to open in the next spring or summer in 15,000 square feet and seating for 300 people.

Located just above the brewery space, Valhalla Social will also serve SKOL craft beers, and the two spaces can join together to provide capacity for 750 people.

The menu includes items like the Juicy Lucy Burger, Viking Club Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Poutine, Chinese Curds, Valhalla Wings and Mead-Infused Cheesecake.

CNNA Architects, an Atlanta-based firm, will oversee both projects.

“The Downtown Atlanta area is being reimagined. The area is booming with new investments as Atlanta prepares to be put in the biggest spotlight since the 1996 Olympics,” said Drew Tull, President and Managing Partner of 200 Peachtree Group. “We are proud to be a part of the solution in transforming the area and making it better than ever before.”

Longtime Atlantans will remember that the 200 Peachtree building, located next door to the Westin Peachtree Plaza, is the former home of Davison’s and Macy’s department stores.