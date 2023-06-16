In March, Chamblee City leaders voted to allow for the outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in the Downtown Entertainment District.

This new ordinance will go into effect July with the goal of promoting increased social activities and pedestrian traffic in downtown Chamblee and to expand entertainment options involving alcoholic beverages within the Downtown Entertainment District.

The district stretches from Ingersoll Rand Drive to McGaw Drive.

“This is a great opportunity to increase exposure of our downtown businesses and activities,” said Mayor Brian Mock in a press release. “It is our hope that both patrons and businesses within the Downtown Entertainment District drink responsibly and follow our guidelines within the district.”

Patrons purchasing alcohol from an alcohol-licensed establishment in the district must adhere to the following guidelines:

Hours allowed for outdoor consumption in the Downtown Entertainment District are between 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Anyone who is 21 or older can possess one alcoholic beverage in a downtown alcohol cup purchased from an alcohol-licensed establishment located in the District. Prohibited hours of outdoor consumption are between 10 p.m. – 9 a.m.



An alcohol-licensed establishment located in the Downtown Entertainment District must dispense an alcoholic beverage in a clear plastic cup for removal from the premises. The cup should display the establishment’s name or logo and a sticker designated from the City authorizing the drink for outdoor consumption in the Downtown Entertainment District.



Mixed drinks containing liquor dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 12 fluid ounces in size. Malt beverages or wine dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 16 fluid ounces in size.

Any alcohol-licensed establishment in the district that allows patrons to leave their business with an alcoholic beverage is required to have an 11-inch by 17-inch sign posted at the door within public view that reads:

“Patrons leaving this establishment with an alcoholic beverage are required by law to dispose of the beverage before 10:00 p.m. and before leaving the Downtown Entertainment District. Any person who possesses an open alcoholic beverage outside the district, or after 10:00 p.m. within the district, or in an unauthorized container, is in violation of the City Code and may be subject to a citation and/or fine.”

For more information on this ordinance and to view a list of alcohol-licensed establishments within the open container district, visit www.chambleega.com/756/Open-Container-District