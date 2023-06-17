World of Coca-Cola is the perfect place to beat the heat this summer and the new immersive exhibit allows guests to experience their favorite beverages in a whole new way. Credit: World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola in Downtown Atlanta has a new immersive exhibit that will allow guests to experience their favorite beverages in a whole new way.

Made in tribute to Coca-Cola founder Asa Candler, who identified the original secret formula ingredients by smell, the new Scent Discovery exhibit lets guests explore the connection between scent, taste, and memory.

“We know that scent is a powerful trigger for memory and emotion,” said Michelle Moorehead, Vice President, Global Licensing, Retail and Attractions for The Coca-Cola Company. “World of Coca-Cola’s Scent Discovery offers guests the opportunity to experience the attraction – and the world – in an entirely new way, to create new scent-based memories, while infusing fresh insight into existing memories and emotions.”

Inside the exhibit, visitors engage all five senses. In the Scent Library visitors will learn about five scent categories: citrus, fruity, floral, woody, and spicy. Guests will explore over 20 exotic aroma profiles from around the world. Visitors can also step inside a Coca‑Cola bottle for a picture-perfect moment or compete in a guessing game to unlock new visual landscapes by identifying distinct scents. Finally, the journey will conclude at Taste It!, where guests can sample beverages from around the world, using their newfound favorite scent profiles.

Admission to the Scent Discovery exhibit is included in all World of Coca-Cola general admission tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit worldofcoca-cola.com.