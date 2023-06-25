As we continue to evolve our digital products, we are excited to launch an exciting new digital destination called What’s Your ATL. The microsite is designed to everybody from the tens of thousands of new residents who move here each year to those of us who have lived here for a while, discover everything great about living in Atlanta. It’s also intended to be a resource for folks who are considering moving to the region, as they navigate schools, real estate, and more.

What’s Your ATL features local recommendations — from places to eat to home services you may need — as well as lots of real estate content and information for metro Atlanta’s most dynamic communities such as Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Decatur, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Milton, Sandy Springs, and Tucker.

What’s Your ATL writers and contributors are building resource guides full of valuable information that helps you pick a neighborhood, set up your life, and find services and other ways to explore the community.

Here are a few examples:

The 2023-24 school calendar for Atlanta Public Schools

Five youth sports programs to sign kids up for in Brookhaven

All the utilities you’ll need when you move to Tucker

Hit the trails with this hiking and walking guide in Alpharetta



Because so much of What’s Your ATL is about is discovering where to live, we will continue to focus on building our real estate content and information. We feature interesting homes for sale and help you navigate the real estate process.

But the content also helps longtime locals discover all of the unique things their cities offer through a variety of community resources including recommendations on schools and daycares, lists of unique businesses in town worth visiting, guides to local outdoor recreation, and more.

This platform is also an effective way for Realtors and those who focus on home services to reach new and current residents. There are many ways to do this through our Sponsored Content program, traditional web advertising, and our growing newsletter platform. Having your brand around this content will put you directly in front of people who are looking to make buying decisions.

The What’s Your ATL content is online at roughdraftatlanta.com/whats-your-atl/.

If you’d like to talk about advertising or partnering through What’s Your ATL, please get in touch by email.