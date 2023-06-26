Credit: Photo by Engin Akyurt

After hitting record highs nearly a year ago, Georgia’s gas prices seem to be on the decline, a report from AAA states. The statewide average is down about 2 cents from the previous week for a price of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia is also 30 cents below the national average of $3.57.

These prices mark a steep decline from the high prices of last year — nearly $1.14 more than today. It now costs about $18 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gas than it did a year ago.

“The crude oil market volatility continues to be the leading cause for lower gas prices in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, referring to things like the war in Ukraine. She also noted that AAA expects prices to climb as people travel over the 4th of July, saying “Typically, when demand increases, gas prices follow suit; therefore, drivers could see prices increase in the next couple of weeks.”

Savannah and Brunswick top the price charts, while Gainesville and Rome mark the bottom. The current average in Atlanta is $3.28 for regular unleaded gasoline.

AAA offers these tips for saving money at the pump:

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.