Here’s a rundown of events in the art scene currently.

🛍️ Shop locally made goods at the Spruill Gallery Gift Shop Summer Porch Sale taking place this week through July 1.

🧶 Tonight, Fiber Parts in Avondale Estates presents Family Craft Night where adults and kids aged 5 and up can learn new fiber art skills. Wed., June 28 from 6-8 p.m.

✏️ ABV Gallery’s Drink and Doodle Vol. 111 will bring 12 artists to create original works which are auctioned off throughout the evening. Wed., June 28 from 6-10 p.m.

🖼️ Virginia Highland Books presents Summer Dreams art exhibition featuring works by the Virginia Highland Plein Air Painters group. Opening reception Thurs., June 29 from 7-8:30 p.m.

📷 Full Frame Digital is hosting Intro Class: Full Frame Cinematic Camera with Tom Jordan. The workshop will teach main menu functions and basic studio builds. Thurs., June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $150 each.

🎨 Atlanta artist The Real Frank Tee will have a solo exhibition at 378, a gallery in Candler Park, on Thurs., June 29 at 6 p.m.

🛍️ Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive presents the Attention Atlanta Fresh New Artist Showcase and Merch Market, Thurs., June 29 from 6-10 p.m.

🎨 The Bakery Atlanta presents Making The Impossible Possible, a group exhibition celebrating artwork and activism. Opening night, Thurs., June 29 from 8-10 p.m.

🎮 Where video games meet printmaking. MODA is hosting Pixel Prints with LEGO-Press, teaching basic printmaking techniques, art history, and creating pixel-style greeting cards to take home. Fri., June 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.

🌭 The Sweetwater Super Jam will offer art vendors, music, and a hot dog eating contest with over $200 in prizes. Sat., July 1 at 12 p.m.

🎊 The Little Five Points Energy & Art Festival will bring music, art, and, you guessed it, energy to Findley Plaza. Sat., July 1 from 12-6 p.m.

💀 Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood presents Midsummer Samhain: A Celebration of All Things Ghoulish by The Asylum Countess. Free, all ages. Sat., July 1 at 7 p.m.

🛍️ Bigfoot’s Big Summer Bash: Pop-Up Market will bring 30+ vendors to the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market. Sat., July 1 from 2-8 p.m.

🎨 The North Georgia Folk and Outsider Art Festival will take place at the Lakewood 400 Antiques Market on Sat., July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

🖼️ Metro Montage, the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s annual juried exhibition, will feature a broad range of art. Opening Sat., July 1 from 6-8 p.m.

🧒 Toddler Saturday returns to the High Museum of Art on Sat., July 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect curated art activities geared for children aged fifteen months through three years.

🚶‍♀️ Check out street art with the Atlanta Walking Mural Tour in the Pittsburgh neighborhood on Sat., July 1 at 2 p.m. and Sun., July 2 at 5 p.m.

🛍️ Atlantic Station presents another Creator’s Market featuring an array of local artists and makers. Sun., July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.