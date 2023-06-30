If you’re looking for medical assistance in Dunwoody, there are several options to consider as the city has a number of hospitals and healthcare clinics. In addition to these facilities, there are also a number of private practices in the area that offer a range of medical services.

1. Dunwoody Urgent Care

Dunwoody Urgent Care is a walk-in medical clinic that provides urgent care services, including treatment for minor injuries, illnesses, and routine medical exams. They accept most major insurance plans and offer affordable self-pay options.

Location: 1420 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Suite 102

Phone: 770-766-0855

Website: https://www.dunwoodyurgentcare.com/

2. Pacific Medical Urgent Care Center

Kaiser Permanente’s Pacific Medical Urgent Care Center provides urgent and after-hour cares. They accept most major insurance plans and offer personalized care to meet your health needs.

Location: 1730 Mount Vernon Road, Suite B

Phone: 770-253-2001

Website: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/georgia/facilities/pacific-medical-339549

3. Peachtree Immediate Care – Dunwoody

Part of Emory Healthcare Network, Peachtree Immediate Care is a walk-in clinic that offers urgent and primary care services. They accept most major insurance plans and offer affordable self-pay options.

Location: 5419 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Phone: 678-284-2067

Website: https://peachtreemed.com/location/dunwoody/

4. Piedmont Urgent Care – Dunwoody Village

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is open 7 days a week with extended hours. Services include treatment for a variety of urgent illnesses and injuries, as well as testing and vaccines, including COVID-19.

Location: 1575 Mount Vernon Road

Phone: 404-996-0197

Website: https://www.wellstreet.com/office-locations/dunwoody/