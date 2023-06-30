Credit: Photo courtesy of the High Museum of Art

This week, the High Museum of Art announced that it has appointed Dan Baldwin as the new chair of its board of directors. Baldwin will replace Robin Howell, whose tenure as board chair began back in 2019.

Baldwin has been on the Museum’s board of directors for over 10 years, during which he has served on the executive and finance committees. Additionally, he has also served on the Woodruff Arts Center’s governing board and investment committee.

“As a committed supporter of the Museum, Dan has long demonstrated his dedication to our mission and the importance of a thriving museum for Atlanta,” said Rand Suffolk, the High Museum of Art’s Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “We are delighted to welcome him as the board’s new chair and to work with him as we strive to become the Museum that Atlanta and our region deserves.”

Baldwin is currently the CEO and managing partner of Baldwin Capital LLC (a family investment management firm), and is also an independent director and head of the compensation committee at MAXEX (a digital mortgage exchange).

Back in 1998, Baldwin established a specialized credit investment management firm called Stanfield Capital Partners LLC, for which he served as CEO and managing partner until 2011

In the past, he has also held leadership roles with numerous companies, such as Citicorp Investment Management, Chancellor Capital LGT Asset Management and First Pyramid Life Insurance Company.

“I am excited to serve the High in a capacity to help continue its high level of excellence and service to the community,” said Baldwin.

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the High Museum of Art is home to several collections of artwork, along with special exhibitions and engaging community-focused programs.

For more information on the High Museum of Art, head over to www.high.org.