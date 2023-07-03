Mellow Monday

July 3 —It was a standout sports weekend in Atlanta as the Braves won their eighth straight game and swept the Marlins in a weekend series. Eight Braves were named to the National League roster for the July 11 All-Star Game. Yesterday, Atlanta United beat Philadelphia Union 2-0.

🌤️ Mostly sunny, but thunderstorms are possible with a high of 92° today.

✡️ Almost 1,000 people from across Georgia joined together yesterday in a show of support for Macon’s Jewish community, nine days after extremists shouted antisemitic slurs outside Temple Beth Israel. “We are with you,” Rev. Ted Goshorn of Mulberry Street UMC told Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar. “Look at all the people gathered here today…We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

🗳️ The City of Brookhaven is now asking DeKalb County to put its controversial plan to annex Toco Hills neighborhoods on the November ballot.

🚨 On June 29, two public safety training center opponents were arrested during a demonstration outside The Home Depot in Midtown. Early Saturday morning, The Atlanta Fire Department responded to the site of the former Atlanta Police Academy, where “incendiary devices” were found after Atlanta Police motorcycles were burned.

🗣️ Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Perimeter Chamber last week that the 2024 presidential election will be “honest and fair” no matter who wins.

💰 As the organization marks its 89th birthday, Goodwill of North Georgia says it has employed and connected 19,254 people with work opportunities. The ripple effect throughout the economy generated an economic impact of almost $1 billion.

🍑 The 54th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is tomorrow. For those who need to make their way downtown, MARTA and ride-share options are your best bet.

NATIONALLY

📺 Former University of Georgia star David Pollack was one of about 20 on-air staff who was laid off from ESPN on Friday. The cuts are part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs at Disney, the parent company of ESPN. Last week, Disney fired the entire editorial staff of National Geographic.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• Dunwoody Parade

• 4th of July around town

• Global Headlines

AND

• Look & Listen

Stay cool,

Collin, Sammie, & Madison

Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders in last year’s parade.

1. A guide to the 2023 Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

🇺🇸 The Dunwoody Homeowners Association is hosting its annual 4th of July Parade and Festival. It’s the state’s largest Independence Day parade, and this year’s theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of the opening of Dunwoody High School.

Rough Draft is a presenting sponsor of the event and we have a guide to the festivities. Whether you’re looking for the parade route, what snacks will be at the parade festival, or who the grand marshals will be, we’ve got you covered.

🎉 Click here to learn more about the Dunwoody celebration.

Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

2. Around town on the 4th

🧨 If you want to get a jump on your celebrations, head to Tucker tonight at 5:30 p.m. for food trucks, DJs, a kids festival, and fireworks.



🧨 In Sandy Springs, the July 4 Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration begins at 6 p.m., with food trucks, music, and fireworks. The Platinum Band takes to the stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.



Fireworks will immediately follow the musical performance at 9:30 p.m.



🧨 Decatur’s Pied Piper Parade, Concert, and Fireworks concert, and fireworks begin with music at 5 p.m. on Decatur Square. Fireworks begin at dark.



🧨 In Woodstock, the July 4th Spectacular is an all-day affair beginning with a 5K in the morning, a parade after that, and then a festival and fireworks.



🧨 Druid Hills’ 47th annual parade begins at 11 a.m. from Oakdale Road at The By Way.



🧨 In Avondale Estates, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and fireworks are after dark.



Here’s a guide to more Independence Day activities with live performances, parades, food, kids’ activities, and plenty of red, white, and blue.

Photo via Instagram.

3. Sixth night of French riots; Wimbledon begins

On Mondays, we get an update on global news through our partnership with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta.

🇫🇷 After a sixth night of riots, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Parliament today, and more than 200 mayors tomorrow, as the country grapples with the police killing of a 17-year-old teen of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

🇮🇱 In what the BBC calls “one of the most extensive Israeli military operations in the West Bank in years,” Israeli forces struck the Jenin refugee camp, killing eight Palestinians and wounding more than 50. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the Israeli military was only striking “proxies of Iran,” and would make “any efforts to prevent harm to the local civilian population.”

🇨🇳 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing this week as she looks to stabilize the tense relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

🇷🇴 Romania expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and embassy staff amidst growing tensions over Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine

🇳🇱 Dutch King Willen-Alexander apologized for his country’s role in slavery in a historic speech to commemorate the anniversary of abolition. “Today, as your King and as a member of the government, I make this apology myself. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul.”

🇬🇧 Wimbledon begins today with Novak Djokovic aiming to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. The tournament will feature many newcomers due to an unusually high number of prominent players withdrawing due to injury. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.

📸 Above, Billie Jean King on Centre Court via Instagram.

4. Holiday listening

LOOK & LISTEN | BY MARA DAVIS

It’s a long holiday weekend, so whether you’re headed to the beach, the mountains, or sticking around the city for fireworks, here are a few binge-worthy series to keep you moving.



🎙️ “In The Red Clay:” This is about the dark secrets of the Dixie Mafia as told through the eyes of Stoney Birt. His dad Billy Sunday Birt was one of the most violent criminals in Georgia history. He trafficked in moonshine, pills, violence, and murder.



📻 “Bunga Bunga”: Let comedian Whitney Cummings give you the backstory on Silvio Berlusconi, who recently passed away. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Italy. A media-mogul-turned-politician with some spicy habits… two words that brought his career down? Bunga! Bunga!

🎙️ “Project Unabom:” Tells the story of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, who was recently found dead in his jail cell. It took authorities almost two decades to catch him after he killed three people and injured 23 others in multiple, nationwide terrorist attacks. This is a really well-done series filled with all kinds of new and interesting information.

📻 “Welcome To Provincetown:” Famous for its LBGTQ vacationers, meet the people that make the destination tick. Mitra Kaboli spent the summer of 2021 in Provincetown talking to artists and locals to hear how the area has changed. The touching stories of survival will keep you listening and making new friends along the way



STAYING IN TOWN THIS WEEK?

🎟️ “Last Podcast on the Left” host and comedian Henry Zebrowski performs Dungeons & Dragons Improv for two nights Fri., July 7 and Sat., July 8 at 8 p.m. at Dad’s Garage. Zebrowski was on Adult Swim’s “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell” and the NBC series “Heroes Reborn.”

