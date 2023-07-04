Tuesday the Fourth

July 4 — It’s America’s 247th birthday today. Yesterday’s newsletter has a rundown of events that are happening today. We will be at the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade this morning, stop by to say hi and grab a custom Rough Draft x The Village Dunwoody koozie

⛅ Cloudy with a high of 89° today.

🧪 A popular section of the Chattahoochee River is closed after water quality tests showed high levels of E.coli.

🦺 If you’re partaking in fireworks tonight, the state’s safety fire commissioner has some tips. “While fireworks are almost synonymous with the 4th of July, it is important to remember the dangers they present…,” John King said.

📦 UPS and the Teamsters Union seem close to an agreement that will avert a strike for the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant’s 34,000 employees. The deadline for a new contract is tomorrow.

⚡ Shares of Rivian closed 17% higher after the electric car maker, which is building a major manufacturing plant east of Atlanta, announced positive news about its quarterly deliveries.

🎾 Coco Gauff was upset by fellow American Sofia Kenin in the first round at Wimbledon yesterday.

🏀 In our exuberance over the Braves’ epic season, we totally missed that the Atlanta Dream also had a record-setting weekend. As they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 112-84, Rhyne Howard scored a career-high 43 points en route to a franchise high for the Dream.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is a one-story special edition with the spotlight on Sammie’s recent remarkable story about Robert Kim, known to some as the guy who sings in front of the Cherokee Plaza Kroger, but, as she discovered, there are so many more layers to his story, which is still being written.

The selfie Robert took with Francis Ford Coppola.

From singing at Kroger to a role in a Coppola film

BY SAMMIE PURCELL

🎣 Robert Kim just wanted to go fishing.

That’s what he said about his decision to go to Peachtree City last year for a weekend getaway. Unfortunately, his hopes of catching anything were quickly dashed – after a day out on Lake Peachtree, the fish just weren’t biting. So, Robert decided to go do something he was a bit more familiar with. He grabbed his karaoke machine, a tip jar, and his dog Roscoe, and headed to the local Kroger.

🎤 This might seem like an odd group of items to take on a grocery run, but if you shop at the Kroger in Brookhaven’s Cherokee Plaza, you have probably seen Robert Kim before. The 74-year-old often sings Frank Sinatra, Elvis, and other standards outside of the store, an extracurricular activity he took on to augment his Social Security checks.

Robert Kim with James Whitten, who used to be the store manager at the Cherokee Plaza Kroger.

Robert Kim sings outside of the Brookhaven Kroger outside of Cherokee Plaza.

So Kroger wasn’t a strange place for Robert to be on that fishing trip.

🛏️ But when he got back to his motel, a wild string of events led him to a face-to-face meeting with one of the world’s most famous directors.

🎬 You can read more about Robert’s clandestine meeting with Francis Ford Coppola here.

