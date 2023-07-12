La Descente Des Lwa by Edouard Duval-Carrié. 2016.

Widely considered to be one of the most important contemporary Haitian artists, Edouard Duval-Carrié is an award-winning artist whose work examines the culture and history of Haiti, prompting viewers to rethink their preconceived notions and the Western Canon.

Edouard Duval-Carrié. Provided.

The Hammonds House Museum is pleased to present Histories and Others, an exhibition featuring an array of works from various periods of Duval-Carrié’s long career. By utilizing a variety of translucent and reflective mediums including glitter, glass, and resin, Duval-Carrié’s work embodies the multilayered complexities of his artistic vision in both concept and execution.

In his artwork, Duval-Carrié is not afraid to incorporate political and religious topics as he addresses the complexities of the Caribbean and its diaspora. He uses his paintings and sculptures to explore the connections between Africa and the Americas and how they influence one another.

Duval-Carrié was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 1954. When dictator François “Papa Doc” Duvalier rose to power in Haiti, instituting an autocratic regime across the nation, Duval-Carrié and his family fled the country. He has since lived in Puerto Rico, New York, Montreal, and Paris, before settling in Miami. His multicultural experiences inform and influence his work, affording him a unique perspective of the multifaceted history and identity of his home country.

Demembrer, 2021, Edouard Duval-Carrié Dessalines, 2020, Edouard Duval-Carrié Engraved Boy #3, 2021, Edouard Duval-Carrié Of Cotton Gunboats and Petticoats, 2017, Edouard Duval-Carrié

“I first met Edouard Duval-Carrié during a visit to his studio in 1998 and became an instant fan of his work,” said Leatrice Ellzy-Wright, Hammonds House Museum’s 35th Anniversary curator. “I fell in love not only with the beautiful aesthetics of his work, but with how he approached art making and his commitment to amplifying the history of Haiti, the Caribbean and Africa’s contribution to global culture. There are so many visual, cultural, historic, and religious layers to peel back in this exhibition.”

Histories and Others is presented as part of the Hammonds House Museum’s 35th anniversary exhibition series. Opening weekend kicks off with a reception on Friday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hammonds House Museum followed by an artist talk at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on Saturday, July 15 from 1:30-3 p.m. Histories and Others will remain on view through October 1, 2023.