MARTA wants to build a transit-oriented development on the large parking lot at Indian Creek Station.

MARTA and DeKalb County are inviting the public to help design the master plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) at Indian Creek Station.

Called the Station Area Design Charrette, the public input event is scheduled to take place on July 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m, at Electric Owl Studios — located at 3963 Redan Road, across from the Indian Creek Station.

The event will feature an interactive design session, which will give residents the opportunity to help review, refine and comment on the draft master plan frameworks.

“Development at and around MARTA rail stations connects people to opportunity, drives sustainable community development, and promotes regional prosperity, as well as increases ridership and improves the entire customer experience,” said MARTA general manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Prior to the interactive design session, the upcoming event will also include a presentation from the planning team. The presentation will summarize what has been heard so far, cover best practices for addressing community opportunities and concerns, along with providing an overview of the initial draft framework.

To learn more about the project, or to register for the upcoming design charrette event, head over to indiancreektodplan.com.