Briarwood Pool in Brookhaven is closed due to glass breakage.

Briarwood Pool in Brookhaven is closed until further notice after broken glass was found on Monday morning, July 17.

“If any broken glass gets in the water, it instantly becomes invisible. This is why ‘no glass containers are allowed’ is a ubiquitous rule at any pool, anywhere,” said Burke Brennan, Brookhaven Communication Director.

The city is taking precautions to drain, clean refill, and re-chlorinate the pool.

The city did not confirm whether the glass breakage incident is on video. Brookhaven Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The pool will reopen once the repairs are complete and safe to use, the city said.

Brookhaven pools are located at Briarwood Park, Lynwood Park and Murphey Candler Park, and a new splash pad opened last month at Ashford Park.