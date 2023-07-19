Real estate company JLL has announced that its Atlanta team has been selected to lease Proscenium, a 521,000-square-foot office tower located in Midtown.

JLL will take charge of the leasing and marketing efforts for the 24-story Proscenium on behalf of global investment company, Manulife Investment Management, according to a press release.

Among the features of the building include multi-room conference facilities, a full-service fitness center, an outdoor gathering area, a sundry shop, as well as a barber shop. The office tower also has its own dedicated concierge, along with a property management and security team.

“With an unbeatable location in Midtown, Proscenium offers one of the most invigorating office experiences in Atlanta,” said JLL Managing Director Jeff Taylor.

Beginning in early 2024, Manulife is planning a series of capital investments for Proscenium.

These investments will include modernizing Proscenium’s lobby and building exteriors, as well as making upgrades to common spaces in an effort to “create a more welcoming and communal environment for tenants,” according to a release.

For more information on Proscenium, head over to prosceniumatl.com.