July 24 — If you’re a philatelist or an admirer of the late Congressman John Lewis, then head to your local PO today to pick up the new Forever stamp, which was introduced at a Friday ceremony at Morehouse College.

🌞 Sunny and 91° today. Rinse and repeat all week.

🌡️ Atlanta City Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Matt Westmoreland have released the city’s first street-by-street heat vulnerability assessment.

🚨 More than 100 cars, including an Atlanta Police patrol vehicle, were broken into Saturday morning at the Mariposa Lofts in Inman Park. Two guns were stolen in the robberies.

🚙 The reversible lanes are gone on DeKalb Avenue as the Atlanta Department of Transportation nears the completion of a long-awaited reconfiguration and resurfacing project.

💰 Starwood Capital Group has defaulted on a $212.5 million mortgage on the landmark Tower Place 100 office building in Buckhead.

🗿New sculptures will be coming to the City Green outside Sandy Springs City Hall as part of the annual ArtSS Walk competition.

IN BUSINESS

💰 “Barbenheimer” shattered box office records this weekend with “Barbie” pulling in $155 million, and “Oppenheimer” registering $80.5 million.

🐦 Twitter’s famous blue bird logo has lost its wings. Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino unveiled X as the new brand for the social media platform owned by Musk.

A group enjoys one of Cristy Lenz’s tours with Food Tours Atlanta (photo credit: Food Tours Atlanta).

1. Food Tours Atlanta explores the city’s culinary delights

🥘 Who doesn’t dream of dropping everything, moving to Paris, and living off wine and cheese? Well, Atlanta might not be Paris, but Cristy Lenz has come fairly close to living that dream.

Before she started Food Tours Atlanta in 2015, Lenz worked as a journalist for 20 years at Fox News and CNN. Glued to her phone and working 24/7, by the time she took an impromptu birthday trip to Paris one year, she was feeling the effects of burnout.

“I just didn’t ever think I would do anything else,” Lenz told Sammie in a recent conversation. “I think as a journalist, you just don’t even know what else you would do, right?”

🍾 It took a while, but after some twists of fate Lenz started Food Tours Atlanta, and you can read more about her journey here.

2485 W. Wesley in Buckhead.

2. Two Atlanta homes part of HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt contest

🏘️ Two homes represented by agents of Harry Norman Realtors have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023.

The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International. The awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

📺 Learn more about the houses here.

3. Israel convulses over debate of controversial legislation; Georgia boy wins The Open

On Mondays, we get an update on global news through our partnership with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta.

🇮🇱 Protests in Israel continue this morning in front of the Knesset building in Jerusalem as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes towards an imminent vote on changes that opponents say would radically transform the country’s independent judiciary.

➡ Above via Instagram, Israeli military reservists protest the proposed changes. More than 1,000 Israeli Air Force reservists have said they will not report for duty if the laws are enacted, sending further shockwaves through the country. (This item has been updated from the original newsletter, to correct a typo.)

🇪🇸 In Spain, the opposition conservative party claimed election victory after a tight race, but didn’t receive enough votes for a majority in parliament.

🇬🇷 Wildfires on multiple Greek islands have forced thousands of people to evacuate.

🇵🇰 Dozens of people have been killed by flooding in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

🇰🇭 Cambodia’s Prime Minister won Sunday’s election without opposition after years of cracking down on political rivals.

🇰🇷 Delegations from 22 countries will join South Korea this week to mark 70 years since the end of the Korean War. The ceremonies will take place against the backdrop of an American soldier voluntarily fleeing into North Korea.

🇺🇦 Ukraine has re-taken 50 percent of land seized by Russia since its invasion in February 2022, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

🇫🇷 Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won his second consecutive Tour de France yesterday.

🇬🇧 Georgia native and former Bulldog Brian Harman won the Open Championship yesterday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England. Sepp Straka, who also played at UGA, finished tied for second place.

🇺🇸 In the Women’s World Cup, the US faces the Netherlands on Weds., July 26 at 9 p.m. ET in their second match of the Group Stage. The US beat Vietnam 3-0 on Friday night.

➡ Join the World Affairs Council of Atlanta for Breakfast with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “Focusing Atlanta: Strengthening International Potential” on Aug. 23. Click here for details and tickets.

4. What’s on Mara’s podcast radar

LOOK & LISTEN | BY MARA DAVIS



📺 “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is now streaming on Hulu. It’s based on a podcast about TV producer Jennifer Faison and what seemed like her perfect husband. Spencer Herron was a popular teacher at Cobb County’s Kell High School. While she was away on work trips, he was having affairs and sexually assaulted a student. It’s a compelling companion to the audio series.



🎧 How did the “Barbenheimer” box office do this weekend? Check out “The Town” with Matthew Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and founding partner of Puck News, who is always in the know. You’ll get the latest in-the-moment entertainment news from top insiders.



🎤 Want more on the SAG-Aftra/WGA strikes? Check out this revealing interview with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher on the latest episode of On With Kara Swisher. It’s a great breakdown of what’s really happening.



🎙️ Get your RHONY rewind. Bethenny Frankel (pictured) reunites with her castmate Jill Zarin after 13 years on her “Just B Podcast.” If you are a Bravo fan, this unfiltered chat has a lot of revealing tea about the Real Housewives.



🎧 Must-listen-to true crime: Dr. Bob Bierenbaum seems like a fabulous eligible bachelor. Turns out he’s creepy, controlling, and has a dubious past. His ex-girlfriends and their families set out to discover the truth in “The Girlfriends.” Host Carole Fisher (who is also one of the girlfriends) takes us through this wild, haunting, and addicting tale. Bonus points for the original music and sound design. I’m currently at the edge of my seat waiting for the next episode.

