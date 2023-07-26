Wednesday wakeup

July 26 — Your UPS packages should arrive on time after the Teamsters Union reached a tentative agreement with the Sandy Springs-based global delivery company, avoiding a potential strike.

🌞 Sunny and 95° today.

🔎 The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs on Tuesday during an arrest for a wanted suspect.

🚨 Atlanta Police released a BOLO for two suspects who broke into more than 100 cars in Inman Park over the weekend.

🚍 Officials are testing a self-driving shuttle that will take commuters from Cobb Galleria to The Battery.

📈 Even as inflation has eased this year, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today, its 11th rate hike since March 2022. Fed watchers expect short-term rates to hit roughly 5.3%, the highest level since 2001.

PICTURE THIS: Former Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight as part of the English Premier League’s Summer Series, featuring a doubleheader with Brentford vs Brighton and Almiron’s Newcastle facing Chelsea. Above, Newcastle players train at Pace Academy’s athletic complex. One ticket gets you in for both matches and can be purchased here.

🏀 LeBron James’ son Bronny is in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout.

🐐 Lionel Messi scored two goals as he led Inter Miami to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United last night in a Leagues Cup match. If you want to see Messi play in Atlanta, tickets start at $175.

⚽ At the Women’s World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Team plays the Netherlands tonight at 9 p.m. (TV: Fox).

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• The Essential Theatre Play Festival

• Mount Vernon School Vietnam partnership

• Songwriters in the Row

AND

• Concert Picks

Have a good day,

Collin, Sammie, and Madison

1. The Essential Theatre Play Festival returns to 7 Stages Theatre

🎭 The 2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival is returning to 7 Stages Theatre this summer with a lineup that includes two world premieres and plenty of local talent.



The festival will begin on Aug. 11 and run until Sept. 3 at 7 Stages Theatre in Little Five Points. The feature of the event will be the world premiere of Matthew Hoffman’s The Manuscript, a compelling psychological drama about what we owe to those we’ve lost.



The drama has earned the 2023 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award and is co-winner of the 2020 Playwriting Award.



🖊️ Learn more about what will play during the festival here.

2. The Mount Vernon School partners with schools in Vietnam

🇻🇳 The Mount Vernon School announced it has formed a strategic partnership with The Dewey Schools in Vietnam.



The graduating class of 2025 will be the first to include a cohort from Vietnam, who will also receive a diploma from the Sandy Springs-based private school.



Mount Vernon Head of School Kristy Lundstrom told Rough Draft that students will benefit from the connection with The Dewey Schools (TDS) through interacting with friends from different cultures in everyday activities. They may learn a new skill together, visit new places, and talk about their interests and ambitions.



🏫 Learn more about the partnership here.

3. Songwriters in the Row returns to Eddie’s Attic

🎸 Eddie’s Attic is hosting a writers night called Songwriters in the Row on Aug. 3.



The event is the brainchild of Cliff Corr, who hosted writers’ nights at Douglas Corner Cafe when he lived in Nashville, TN. Corr began hosting similar writers nights at Eddie’s Attic in 2019 as a way to showcase the talent of his friends from Nashville and Atlanta, and as a way to invest in Atlanta’s music community. Over the past couple of years, the writers nights have evolved into Songwriters in the Row.



The Aug. 3 event will include the talents of Lewis Beard, Sara Jean Kelley, Mickey Commodore, and Jon Smith. All of these writers have been writing since they were at least teenagers, and have their own sense of style and story.



🎤 Learn more about the songwriters here.

🏈 Don’t miss the inaugural Georgia High School Football Media Day today at 10 a.m., featuring more than 75 teams and one-third of the top 100 senior recruits in the state. The event is free to the public to attend at the IBEW Auditorium (153 Richardson St. SW, Atlanta), or catch it streaming. For more information.

4. Concert Picks

VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Wed., July 26

🎸 John Fogerty @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

🏃‍♂️ Big Time Rush @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

🥁 Fall Out Boy (pictured) @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Thurs., July 27

🎧 YUNGBLUD @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri., July 28

🧑‍🎤 Sam Smith @ Gas South Arena

🎤 Lauren Spencer Smith @ Buckhead Theatre

Sat., July 29

✝️ NF @ Gas South Arena

🍩 Jelly Roll @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

🎵 Frankie Beverly and Maze & The Isley Brothers @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun., July 30

👶 Goo Goo Dolls @ The Big Night Out Tour

🦍 Nickelback @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tues., Aug. 1

🤘 Disturbed @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Thursday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE. This week Sammie is angling for the Southern Fried Gaming Expo and Bored Teachers Comedy, while Mike is excited about Mighty Shorts Summer FilmSlam and Luau Night at Fernbank Museum.

🎧 The segment is also a podcast. Listen to the full conversation by subscribing to the How Do You Atlanta? podcast at wabe.org or wherever you get your podcasts.