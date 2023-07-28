A helicopter will land on Mount Vernon Highway during the free family event. (SSPD/Facebook)

Families will get to meet members of the Sandy Springs Police and Fire Departments during the National Night Out event. (SSPD/Facebook)

Sandy Springs Police, Fire, and Recreation and Parks Departments will host a Back-to-School Bash, a National Night Out program at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The free family event will be held at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

Visitors can look inside police cars, fire trucks, and the mobile command center. The QRF (Quick Response Force) and SWAT trucks also will be on hand. The QRF is a multi-functional unit comprised of Sandy Springs Police officers as well as two Tactical Medics from the Sandy Springs Fire Department and a volunteer trauma doctor.

Attendees can dance to the DJ, climb the giant inflatable obstacle course and get a free snow cone, hot dog, and other refreshments.

During the event, families who attend will get to watch a helicopter land on Mount Vernon Highway.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to the National Night Out organization.