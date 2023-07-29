Sandy Springs is a city that is known for its entrepreneurial spirit. It is home to many businesses that are unique and uncommon. Here are five of the most unique businesses in Sandy Springs that are worth checking out!

1. The Springs Cinema & Taphouse

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse is a truly exceptional locally owned and operated movie theater that provides an unparalleled viewing experience. Customers can enjoy watching their favorite movies in comfortable heated seating with ample legroom, making it perfect for those who want to relax and unwind while watching a film. What’s more, the theater boasts a full-service bar that serves a wide variety of beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails. The menu also includes delicious restaurant-style food that can be enjoyed before, during, or after the movie, making it a one-stop shop for all your entertainment and dining needs.

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse also hosts a range of special events and screenings. For movie buffs, there are classic films and independent movies that can be enjoyed on the big screen. The theater also hosts screenings of live performances, including plays and opera, providing an immersive cultural experience. Customers can also rent out the theater for private events, such as birthday parties or corporate events, ensuring that every event is a memorable one.

Location: 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Price Range: $10-$15 for movie tickets, $12-$15 for food

2. Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist is a one-of-a-kind business that provides an exciting and creative outlet for people of all skill levels. By offering painting classes taught by professional artists, Painting with a Twist ensures that students receive expert guidance and support as they create their own unique works of art. Furthermore, Painting with a Twist is not just about painting; it is about the experience.

The guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy while they paint, creating a relaxed and fun atmosphere that is perfect for groups of all sizes. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, Painting with a Twist is the perfect place to unleash your creativity and have a great time.

Painting with a Twist Location, Prices, Contact Information:

Location: 6780 Roswell Rd NE D-120, Sandy Springs

Price Range: $35-$45 per person

3. The Southern Trilogy

The Southern Trilogy, a group of historic homes located close to Sandy Springs, has been meticulously restored and preserved to allow visitors to step back in time and experience the rich history of the area firsthand. The homes, which are open to the public, have been thoughtfully curated to showcase the unique architectural styles and design elements of the time period in which they were built. While exploring the homes, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the families who lived in them and the impact they had on the local community.

To enhance visitors’ experience, The Southern Trilogy also offers a range of guided tours and educational programs suitable for visitors of all ages. These programs are designed to provide a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and traditions that have shaped the area over time. From interactive exhibits to hands-on activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy and learn from at The Southern Trilogy.

The Southern Trilogy Location, Prices, and Contact information

Location: 535 Barrington Dr., Roswell

Price Range: Free

4. Mastermind Escape Rooms Sandy Springs

Mastermind Escape Rooms Sandy Springs is a great place to go if you’re looking for a fun and challenging experience. The escape rooms are designed to test your problem-solving skills and teamwork with a variety of puzzles and challenges that must be solved within a set amount of time.

There are multiple rooms to choose from, each with a unique theme and storyline. Whether you’re looking to solve a mystery, save the world from an impending disaster, or simply have some fun with friends, Mastermind Escape Rooms Sandy Springs is an excellent choice.

Location, Prices, Contact Information:

Location: 5825 Glenridge Dr .,Building 4, Suite 200, Sandy Springs

Price Range: $28-$35 per person

5. The Cigar Merchant

For my adults here, The Cigar Merchant is a one-of-a-kind business located close to Sandy Springs. It prides itself on being a haven for cigar aficionados, catering to their every need. The store offers a vast selection of premium cigars from around the world, carefully selected to meet the discerning taste of its customers. Each cigar is hand-rolled to perfection, using the finest tobacco leaves available. The Cigar Merchant’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of the business, from the selection of cigars to the accessories that complement them.

The Cigar Merchant also provides a comfortable smoking lounge where cigar enthusiasts can relax and enjoy their favorite cigars. The lounge is designed to provide a warm and welcoming environment, with comfortable seating, soft lighting, and a state-of-the-art ventilation system that ensures the air is always fresh and clean. The Cigar Merchant is more than just a place to buy cigars and smoke them. The store regularly hosts events and gatherings where enthusiasts can come together to share their knowledge, swap stories, and enjoy each other’s company.

The Cigar Merchant Location, Prices, Contact Information:

Location: 10800 Alpharetta Hwy, Suite 188, Roswell

Price Range: $6-$40 for cigars & up to $183 for kits

