As students, parents, and teachers begin to gear up for the new academic year, it is important to know the schedule of the academic year. Let’s look at the detailed overview of the Cobb County School District’s 2023-2024 school year calendar.

This calendar was approved by the Cobb County School District Board of Education.

The Cobb County 2023-2024 school year calendar has some key dates that are important for students, parents, and teachers to know. The first day of school will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, while the last day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2024. There will be a total of 180 instructional days for students.

The calendar also includes some important holidays such as Labor Day on Sept. 4, 2023, Thanksgiving Break from Nov. 20-24, 2023, Winter Break from Dec. 21, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024, and Spring Break from April 1-5, 2024.

Teacher Workdays & Asynchronous Days

In addition to the instructional days and holidays, the Cobb Schools’ 2023-2024 school year calendar also includes important teacher workdays. These days are important because they give teachers time to plan, grade papers, and attend professional development sessions.

There will also be a few asynchronous learning days where students complete classwork and learn from home.

Official Look at Cobb County School District 2023-2024 Calendar