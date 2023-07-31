Having your school district’s calendar handy is critical for families to know when holidays and other events are scheduled. Here, you can see the important dates and events on the DeKalb County Public Schools 2023-2024 calendar.

This calendar was approved by the Dekalb County Public Schools Board of Education.

First Day of School

The first day of school is a highly anticipated event for students, parents, and teachers alike. For the 2023-2024 school year, the first day of school in Dekalb County Public Schools will be on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Holidays and Breaks

In addition to the first day of school, it is important for families to plan around the various holidays and breaks throughout the school year. Dekalb County Public Schools typically observes holidays such as Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The school district also has breaks in October and February.

Last Day of School

The last day of school is always a bittersweet moment for students, parents, and teachers. For the 2023-2024 school year, the last day of school in GA Dekalb County Public Schools will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. This date is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, so parents should keep an eye on the school district’s website for any updates.

Official 2023-2024 Calendar for Dekalb County