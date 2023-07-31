The Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) system has released the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents, students, and teachers can now plan their schedules accordingly.

Here is the 2023-24 school calendar as approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.

First day of school

The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year in Gwinnett County is Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. This will be an exciting day for all students, especially for those starting in a new school. Parents should make sure their children have all the necessary school supplies and are well-rested for the first day of school.

Holidays and breaks

The school year calendar includes several holidays and breaks, as well. The first break will be Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. The Thanksgiving break will begin on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, and end on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Winter break will start on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and end on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Spring break will begin on Monday, April 1, 2024, and end on Friday, April 5, 2024. Finally, the last day of school will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Early release days and teacher workdays

In addition to holidays and breaks, there will be several early release days and teacher workdays throughout the school year. Early release days are days when students are dismissed early, and teacher workdays are days when teachers report to school, but students do not attend.

