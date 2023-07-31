Matted dog fur is more serious than an unsightly knot. It can actually have lasting negative health impacts. Here’s what you need to know.

Key Takeaways

Matting occurs when dead fur wraps around live, and can be painful and unhealthy for your dog.

Your dog may need to be shaved if mats are too close to the skin.

Regular brushing can help prevent matting, and how often you brush depends on the breed.

Make brushing easier by getting the right brush for your breed or scheduling routine dog care visits.

Does your pup have long, thick, or curly fur? If so, they may be in danger of developing painful mats.

Matting is when dead or loose fur wraps itself around live fur. As more fur gets caught in the mat and gets tighter, the mat gets closer to your dog’s skin. Mats can be difficult to brush out, though. This article will give you tips to prevent matting, handle brushing, and what to do if mats develop.

Why matting is harmful to your dog

Matting is more serious than just impacting your pup’s appearance. Thick mats prevent their ability to regulate their temperature, give unwanted critters like fleas and parasites places to hide, and are extremely painful. Here’s what to know about them:

Mats can develop anywhere on your dog’s coat, but certain spots are more likely than others.

These include around your pup’s ears, the backs of their legs, and under your dog’s armpits.

Mats also develop in areas of thick fur, including under your dog’s chin and collar.

Finally, check your pup’s paws as mats and tangles can develop between the toes.

Mats often occur wherever there are points of friction. Thick mats often develop close to the skin, then pull at it whenever your dog walks, runs, or tries to jump. This leads to skin irritation and makes life miserable for your pet. The good news? Matting can be prevented with routine care.

How to prevent matting in your dog’s fur

The biggest cause of matting is neglect. Skipping regular brushing is the fast path to mats, which means the easiest way to prevent them is to keep up with your dog’s regular wellness care and bathing needs.

Static electricity and dry skin can cause matting, so add a little mist from a spray bottle when you brush your dog. Doing so will prevent static and keep tangles away. How often you need to brush your dog comes down to the breed, however. A short-haired dog (like a Rottweiler) may only need a brushing every couple of weeks. Long-hair dogs like Collies may need brushing every other day or even daily.

If you’re not sure, check in with your local personal pet care specialist.

Get the right brush for your dog’s breed

There are many varieties of brushes, combs, rakes, and other tools to assist the brushing and mat-prevention process. Choosing the correct brush for your dog will make this easier and more effective. Some of the basic brush styles include:

Pin brushes – These brushes have plastic or rubber tips on the ends of the pins for very gentle brushing. Pin brushes are great for medium to long-haired dogs and for tackling minor tangles.

Bristle brushes – These are two-headed brushes that have bristles on one side and pins on the other. Bristle brushes are good for short-haired breeds such as boxers, and remove dirt and help make your dog’s coat shine.

Rubber brushes – These are very gentle, which makes them good for dogs who just don’t like being brushed. Use these brushes to remove loose fur and help prevent tangles.

Slicker brushes – These have fine metal wires on them. They work well for getting tangles out, but could hurt your dog if you push too hard while brushing.

How to get mats out of dog fur

If your pet’s tangles and mats are caught early, you may be able to remove them without cutting or shaving. The important ingredients are patience, patience, and a lot of patience. Here are some tips to make this event easier:

Have a second pair of helping hands and plenty of treats to get your dog on board with the de-matting process.

Don’t bathe your dog, as the mats will soak up water and become even tighter.

Try using cornstarch to help loosen the fur. Rub it directly into the matted area.

Hold the mat in your hand, near the skin, to prevent tugging or pulling and ensure any accidental contact with the brush or comb will hit your hand – not your dog’s skin.

You can also try using a dog comb with thin wires which may be able to penetrate the mat better than a brush.

Ask your pet wellness professional or veterinarian if you’re not sure which tools to use. Work in very small sections at a time. Start at the end of the fur and move your way closer to the skin. Never yank or pull on the fur.

When it’s time to shave your dog

No pet parent likes to see their dog’s beautiful coat with big bald spots in it, but some mats and tangles are so severe that the humane choice is to shave your dog. If your dog has matting all over their body, for example, you may need to shave them.

Remember that mats start at the base of the fur, not the surface. The worse the matting gets, the closer it gets to the skin. Cutting mats out is risky because of how close to the skin sharp scissors need to be. Severe matting will require a trip to a dog care professional. If this happens, take comfort in knowing your dog’s fur will grow back. And they’ll no longer be in pain from the pulling of their skin!

Count on professional dog care experts

Give your pup regular brushings based on his breed and needs. Even the most diligent pet parent can miss mats, though, so consider setting your dog up with a routine wellness care membership. Scenthound’s team of experts will inspect their entire coat and pay special attention to problem areas, keeping your pup happy and healthy for years to come.

Find your Scenthound location and learn more about how we can help.