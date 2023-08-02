Courtesy PS ATL

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon have its first ‘private luxury terminal” for affluent commercial travelers.

PS, which opened a similar facility at Los Angeles International Airport in 2017, is now accepting reservations for the terminal’s opening on Sept. 6.

The terminal offers on-site TSA screening, followed by time in the terminal in either The Salon lounge or a private suite. both of which are equipped with “all of the complimentary often-forgotten amenities you can think of (but didn’t).” according to a press release.

At boarding time, members and guests will then be driven to their commercial flights at any of Hartsfield-Jackson’s gates to board the plane directly from the tarmac. For those arriving to ATL, the full experience is reversed, from tarmac pick-up through airport departure, as well as private customs clearance on international arrivals.

“Opening our second PS location in America’s busiest airport will bring the countless travelers that fly to and through Atlanta the convenience and luxury that has become synonymous with the PS brand,” said Amina Porter, CEO of PS. “The Atlanta Department of Aviation played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life and we hope other airports will follow suit.”

The terminal will feature an extensive collection of artworks by Black artists, and antique and vintage furniture pieces sourced from local collectors.

PS recently announced locations coming to Dallas-Fort Worth, set to open in spring 2024, and Miami International Airport, scheduled for a 2025 opening.

For more information, visit reservePS.com.