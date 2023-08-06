Bert Wesley Huffman

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that Bert Wesley Huffman will serve as the new CEO of Georgia Public Broadcasting.

“I want to congratulate Bert as he steps into this role and continues his service at GPB,” Kemp said. “I know he will help ensure the agency remains a valued part of the lives of Georgians through informative content.”

Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission voted unanimously Friday Huffman as CEO.

“The Commission is proud to appoint Bert to this important position,” Brian Dill, Chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission said. “His record of dedicated service helped to set him apart throughout the process of finding the agency’s next leader, and we know he will help guide GPB in fulfilling its mission across its television, radio, and educational services throughout the State.”

Huffman joined GPB in 2014 when he became the first Vice President for Development and Marketing. He later became Senior Vice President of External Affairs and then was named President of GPB in 2021.

Teya Ryan, the organization’s former CEO, retired in May 2023 after serving since 2009. Huffman had been interim CEO since her retirement.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.