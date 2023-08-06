Courtesy El Tesoro

Wild Heaven Beer has announced that taqueria El Tesoro will take over its kitchen at the Lee + White developpment in West End starting today, Aug. 7.

The news comes on the heels of Wild Heaven’s announcement of its third location set to open in 2024 in the Toco Hill Shopping Center with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the helm of the kitchen.



“Like everyone who has been to El Tesoro, I fell in love with their incredible cooking. It’s totally next level,” Wild Heaven President Nick Purdy said. “We’re beyond delighted to make our West End location a true food destination to go with Eric Johnson’s amazing lineup of beers.”

El Tesoro, which launched in 2018 in the Edgewood neighborhood, will offer its menu of tacos, burritos, mulitas, queso and tostones seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. Customers will have the opportunity to order Wild Heaven beverages and El Tesoro food all at once in a single transaction. El Tesoro will also offer catering for special events.

“We are super excited about having a Tesoro at Wild Heaven, the location and space give us the opportunity to deliver our food inside and outside on the patio, just like our Edgewood location used to be,” El Tesoro founder Alan Raines said. “Possibilities for special events are an extra added bonus, plus their staff is already great at service”.

To help celebrate, this week Wild Heaven is releasing Lager Libre Tex-Mex Lager to accompany the new menu.

Wild Heaven Beer West End is located at 1020 White Street SW.

For more information, visit wildheavenbeer.com and on Instagram at @beerwildheaven.