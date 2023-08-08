Meow, Tuesday, meow

Aug. 8 — It’s International Cat Day, and with local shelters in crisis mode, this might be the day to adopt a new feline friend.

☁️ Cloudy and 88° today.

⛈️ Yesterday afternoon’s severe storms knocked out power to thousands in metro Atlanta and canceled hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson.

⚖️ Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan received subpoenas to testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s alleged election meddling.

📹 The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to require surveillance cameras be installed at local gas stations and convenience stores in an effort to deter crime.

🏈 Lawyers for Victoria Bowles, the UGA football recruiting staffer who survived the January crash that killed two people, accused the University of retaliation after she was fired weeks after she filed a lawsuit against the university.

🗣️ Sandy Springs will hold an in-person meeting on Aug. 14 to gather public feedback on transportation upgrades for the Powers Ferry area.

🎶 The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre are teaming up to present the East Coast premiere of ‘The Shining,’ an operatic adaptation of Stephen King’s famed horror novel.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• Highlighting Black-owned businesses

• Atlanta Streets Alive returns

• Take 5 with Nsenga K. Burton

AND

• Volunteer Opportunities

Have a good day and let us know if you win the lottery,

Collin, Sammie, & Madison

Brave and Kind bookstore is a Black-owned business in DeKalb County.

1. Decide DeKalb highlights Black-owned businesses

👩🏿‍💻 Historically, Black Americans have struggled to gain financial backing and funding when starting a business. Decide DeKalb Development Authority is bringing to light the struggles and successes of Black business owners in August with Black Business Month.

From the Cereal Lab dessert bar, Brave + Kind Bookstore (pictured), and Corporate Environmental Risk Management engineering firm to Bear & Honey Candle company, Black-owned businesses in DeKalb contribute to the economic prosperity of the region.

A South DeKalb pop-up business incubator will be held from 9 a.m.-p.m. on Aug. 31 at New Life Community Alliance, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd. in Decatur.

➡️ Register for the incubator and get more information.

2. Atlanta Streets Alive returns in September

🚲 After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Atlanta Streets Alive is back starting Sept. 24 for a series of open street events through 2024.

Peachtree Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 14th Street in Midtown to Baker Street in Downtown. Attendees will be able to walk, bike, skate or board down the open street from 2-6 p.m.

Atlanta Streets Alive will become a series, with fall 2023 dates planned for Sundays on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. The event will pick back up again in Spring 2024 on the third Sunday of the month from April to November.

➡️ Find out more about the upcoming events.

Nsenga K. Burton

3. Meet Nsenga K. Burton, Clark Atlanta’s new entrepreneurship director

TAKE 5 Q&A WITH TERI ELAM

✍🏾 As a true multi-hyphenate, there’s an art to everything Nsenga K. Burton, PhD, has done over the last 25+ years.

Because of the breadth of diversity of her knowledge and experience, Burton has been able to inform and impact many, including students at Clark Atlanta and Emory, as well as readers at The Huffington Post, The Root, and her very own, The Burton Wire.

Most recently, Burton was named the new regional director of Clark Atlanta University’s National Center for Entrepreneurship.

➡️ Find out more in Teri Elam’s interview with Burton.

Via Hands On ATL.

4. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

☕ Coffee Hour Intercambio: Help English and Spanish speakers improve their conversational skills from 4:30-7 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 9.

🥕 Farmers Market Assistant: Help out at an organic farmers market at the Carter Center on Sat., Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (pictured).

🥫 Pallet Prep: Move food items in a warehouse for distribution among co-op members. This opportunity is from 1:30-3 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 14.