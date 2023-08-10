This stunning $895,000, 4-sided brick and stone residence at 1814 Bragg St. in Brookhaven is the epitome of sophistication. Every inch of the interior has been expertly crafted to accentuate the home’s understated elegance, from the hardwood oak floors to the classic molding and arched windows.

Step inside and be greeted by a spacious entrance foyer that effortlessly flows into the dining room, living room, and kitchen. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with custom white cabinets, solid granite countertops, and a huge island with a beautifully finished breakfast bar. You’ll love cooking with the full lineup of KitchenAid appliances, including a commercial-style 6-burner gas range with griddle and dual ovens, a full-sized refrigerator and freezer, a microwave that doubles as a third convection oven, and a dishwasher.

After a long day, retreat to the main level primary suite, which boasts a spa-like bath featuring a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and body sprays, a stone surround around the whirlpool tub, and dual vanities and closets.

Upstairs, you’ll find four spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, three full baths, and a second laundry room. The lower level is perfect for entertaining, with a large living area, a bar with a sink, cabinets, microwave, beer tap, and wine cooler, and even a dedicated workshop.

Outside, the backyard is a blank canvas waiting for your personal touch. There’s plenty of room for a pool, and the large deck is perfect for hosting summer barbecues. Plus, there’s an area off to the side that fits two additional cars.

Located in the desirable Ashford Park community, this home is just minutes from three neighborhood parks with playgrounds, tennis courts, and picnic tables. Several shopping centers are also just a short drive away, offering a variety of restaurants and grocery stores.

