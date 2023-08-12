The event will feature a discussion with Nappy Roots’ members Skinny DeVille and Fish Scales. Supplied photo.

The Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce (GGBCC) is inviting the local community to celebrate and reflect on the significance of hip-hop in Georgia.

“Hip-hop music has been a major contributor to the overall economic and business successes of Georgia and has been a major business feeder to the thriving, multi-billion dollar film industry,” said GGBCC president and CEO Melinda Sylvester.

The GGBCC will be marking the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop by hosting a lunch and learn event. The event will be held on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlantucky Brewing.

“We want to elevate, celebrate and educate business leaders on how that transpired and how our state’s contribution established us as a major player worldwide in entertainment. We think that contribution has been overlooked,” said Sylvester.

The event will feature a discussion with Nappy Roots’ members Skinny DeVille and Fish Scales.

The members will explore hip-hop’s impact on Georgia’s economic development. A magazine-style format question and answer session will also be held.

Award-winning journalist Phil Hudson will moderate the discussion.

“Hip-hop is 50 years old and AARP Georgia is excited to celebrate this milestone and honored to recognize the significant impact hip-hop has had over the years,” said AARP Georgia state director Debra Tyler Horton.

The AARP Georgia and Trulieve are presenting the event and will provide introductory speeches from company spokespeople.

“Fifty years ago hip-hop was the fastest growing industry that helped Georgia to increase its national business profile and establish our entertainment leadership position,” said Trulieve Georgia president Lisa Pinkney. “We believe Trulieve is part of that next movement in business growth that will further elevate Georgia’s national position. Supporting the hip-hop industry remains a focus of our key marketing initiatives, particularly in support of Georgia’s diverse communities. This was a perfect event for us to sponsor in partnership with fellow brands including GGBCC and AARP.”

The Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce is a member of the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

Atlantucky Brewing is located at 170 Northside Drive SW in Atlanta. For more information, click here.