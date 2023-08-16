The Sandy Springs Fire Department through its Fire Marshal’s Office inspects the 1,300 apartment buildings in the city. (Sandy Springs/Facebook)

Apartment complexes in Sandy Springs would be required to get annual inspections of all units if a proposed change to the city code is approved in September.

The existing city code requires apartment complex owners to have 20 percent of their apartments inspected annually. If the legislation is approved, every unit will need to be inspected annually starting in 2024.

Code enforcement officers and the Fire Marshal’s Office inspect the exterior of the approximately 1,300 apartment buildings in Sandy Springs. But they can only go inside an apartment when a complaint is filed, Community Development Director Ginger Sottile told the Sandy Spring City Council at its Aug. 15 meeting.

Sottile said the inspections are required for the apartment complexes to get their business licenses renewed at the end of the year.

Councilmember Jody Reichel asked if residents could ask the city to inspect their apartments.

Sottile said if an apartment dweller makes a formal complaint, then code enforcement officers or the Fire Marshal’s office could enter their apartment to perform an inspection.

Two additional code enforcement officers were hired to enable the city to inspect 100 percent of the apartment complexes annually to make sure they meet city and building codes, she said. The fire department already inspects them annually to make sure they meet fire codes.

If the city code amendments are approved by the city council at its Sept. 5 meeting, apartment complexes will be required to hire a third party to inspect 100 percent of their units every year.

Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing inspections will be conducted every five years, which ensures that 20 percent of the complexes are inspected each year, Sottile said.

If a code violation is found, the city will issue a notice of violation. If no attempt is made to correct the problem, a citation will be issued, she said.

Councilmember Melody Kelley asked if there is a way for the public to easily review inspections and fire code violations.

Jesse Bernard of the Fire Marshal’s Office said they have records of all inspections, which are available via open records requests. If property owners or tenants involved reach out to the fire department directly they can discuss the reports.

“When we’re talking apartments, you’re talking 1,300 buildings. And to keep all of that information out and forward facing to the public can be very difficult without a specific request on what they’re looking for,” Bernard said.