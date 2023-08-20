The Truist Night Market will return to The Home Depot Backyard adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its autumn edition on Thursday, Sept.14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Night Market is partnering with Second Helpings Atlanta, a nonprofit food rescue organization working to reduce hunger and food waste in the Atlanta area, to donate the event’s surplus food for those in need.

As part the Home Depot Foundation’s arts’ projects, the Truist Night Market is one of the organization’s most successful and long-running events. The market highlights more than 100 local restaurants and artisans from the greater Atlanta region.

Since debuting in 2019, thousands of attendees have enjoyed a series of evenings filled with live music, craft cocktails, and delicious savory and sweet food options while shopping for fine goods and crafts with local artisans.

Vendor Village will feature as many as 20 local artisans and vendors from across metro Atlanta specializing in art, apparel, cooking accessories, jewelry, candles, skincare, and other products.

The musical entertainment will feature Jukebox Atlanta, one of the region’s premier live band experiences.

Food offerings will be provided by some of Atlanta’s best chefs and restauranteurs, including Westside Motor Lounge, Ganji, DAS BBQ, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, Heritage Supper Club, Cremalosa, Popcorn Lady, as well as Chef Matt Cooper and the Levy Restaurant executive chef team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with more partners to be announced soon.

Beverage partners will include Tito’s Vodka, Diageo brand Tanqueray as well as local Georgia brewing companies Creature Comforts Brewing and Burnt Hickory Brewery. There will also be a new non-alcoholic beverage selection from Parch Spirits and Cocktails.

Food and beverage packages are now available at BigTickets.com. All attendees will require a ticket for entry and must be 21+ to attend. A limited number of entry-only tickets are available at no cost.

To learn more about Truist Night Market and The Home Depot Backyard, visit thehomedepotbackyard.com.