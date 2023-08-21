Photo courtesy of Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) has announced the lineup for its 32nd annual book festival.

The Book Festival of the MJCCA takes place from Oct. 28 – Nov. 19, according to a press release. Keynote authors include everyone from John Stamos to Stacey Abrams. Tickets go on sale for the festival on Sept. 1.

“The 2023 Book Festival lineup not only doubles programming opportunities from years past but showcases an inspiring diversity of voices and subjects,” said Book Festival Co-Chair Artie Gumer in the release. “This year’s Book Festival embodies a vibrant spectrum of culture, creativity, and community dialogue. Our commitment to providing something fascinating for everyone is reflected in every speaker, every topic, and every event.”

The MJCCA will be hosting a prologue event to the book festival on Sept. 20 featuring actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Chef Moshe Basson, and authors Robyn Spizman, Edie Fraser, and Andi Simon. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

A list of some of the keynote speakers who are expected to be at the festival can be found below.

John Stamos (Actor; “Full House,” “ER,” “General Hospital”)

(Actor; “Full House,” “ER,” “General Hospital”) Henry Winkler (Actor, comedian, author, producer, and director; “Happy Days,” “Barry,” “Arrested Development,” “Parks and Recreation”)

(Actor, comedian, author, producer, and director; “Happy Days,” “Barry,” “Arrested Development,” “Parks and Recreation”) Stacey Abrams (American politician, lawyer, and voting rights activist)

(American politician, lawyer, and voting rights activist) Walter Isaacson (New York Times bestselling author; previous President & CEO of the Aspen Institute, Chair & CEO of CNN, and the editor of Time)

(New York Times bestselling author; previous President & CEO of the Aspen Institute, Chair & CEO of CNN, and the editor of Time) Jake Cohen (New York Times bestselling cookbook author; former food editor of Tasting Table and Time Out New York)

(New York Times bestselling cookbook author; former food editor of Tasting Table and Time Out New York) Sheila Johnson (Entrepreneur & philanthropist; co founder of BET; founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts; principal shareholder in the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics)

(Entrepreneur & philanthropist; co founder of BET; founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts; principal shareholder in the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics) Judy Gold (Comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, and producer)

(Comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, and producer) Ari Shapiro (Radio journalist; host on National Public Radio’s flagship drive-time program All Things Considered)

(Radio journalist; host on National Public Radio’s flagship drive-time program All Things Considered) Adam Kinzinger (Former politician and senior political commentator for CNN)

All book festival events will be held at the MJCCA at 5342 Tilly Mill Road.