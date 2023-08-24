Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

Since the early 2000s, healthy competition among America’s tech companies created high-paying jobs for families across Georgia, which also provided a foundation for our local economy to grow. Traditionally, American political discourse uplifted the job creation and stock market boost stimulated by our nation’s leading tech companies. However, there has been a recent shift towards a more combative tone within our nation’s tech conversation, and unforeseen negative economic impacts could result from this new perspective.

We have begun to see leaders across America vilify our domestic tech sector from different angles, failing to consider the lasting impact that such attacks could have on our tech job market and ecosystem. One argument attempts to strip tech companies of their ability to monitor hate speech on their platform, while other detractors advocate that we “break up” our nation’s leading tech companies altogether. The former argument fails to consider the necessary safeguards so that we do not see a repeat of the January 6th attack on our nation’s Capital, or misinformation surrounding this upcoming election cycle. The latter takes no consideration of how current, robust competition in the marketplace today has led to consumer-oriented improvements and increasingly innovative approaches to making such improvements.

All the while, our nation’s tech sector has been cutting countless jobs as they work to navigate the burgeoning negative national perspective on our tech industry – along with post-pandemic inflation, and intensifying tech competition internationally. The shift in America’s tech discourse is incredibly untimely and the resulting legislative and legal pushes could only exacerbate the current unstable tech job marketplace.

If we stay on this path and continue to intensify the heat applied to America’s tech sector, we could see future misguided “anti-tech” legislation, as well as economic opportunities for impoverished communities squandered. Minority-owned businesses who rely on the digital marketplace to even the playing field of competition, for example, could be unfairly harmed.

Each new technological innovation presents communities that are often left behind with an opportunity to utilize the new tools and resulting employment opportunities to help obtain financial stability – especially here in Georgia, with an impressively skilled workforce and limitless potential for further growth. However, if we continue to demonize our nation’s tech sector, we may see employment opportunities dwindle as tech companies fight to reinvest and stay ahead of the innovation curve while simultaneously battling waves of lawsuits and legislative attacks to stay afloat.

In America, antitrust law has always been grounded in the consumer welfare standard, with regulations and laws meant to protect people. This is something that a default anti-tech position has failed to take into account. But thankfully, the court system has largely taken notice, throwing out several cases against tech companies and slimming down others, with a judge recently noting: “Simply put, there is no record evidence of anticompetitive harm.”

As the next election cycle unfolds and lawmakers get back to in state capitals and our nation’s capital, we need to see our leaders take a more rational approach to any tech laws and litigation brought forward. It is critical that they remain mindful of the law and lawsuits’ impact on job creation and our economy.