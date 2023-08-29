The Dunwoody City Council is mulling the feasibility and economics of ordinances that would make it mandatory to install video surveillance systems at hotels, multifamily rental dwellings, convenience stores, service stations, and high-risk retail establishments.

At the Aug. 28 meeting, Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan defined high-risk retail establishments “as one that has had more than six calls for police within 30 days” or businesses that have had a serious crime occur at that location.

Dunwoody City Councilmember Catherine Lautenbacher said the city could meet with legal pushback from the businesses because of the potential invasion of privacy and the costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the systems.

“Some of the requirements of the proposed ordinance seem a little too much, in my opinion, or could be impractical,” Councilmember Tom Lambert said. “Some of our apartment complexes are acres of property and I just don’t know logistically how that [installing cameras at all entrances] would happen.”

“I think we need to do some more homework on some of these [conditions],” he continued.

Councilmember Joe Seconder suggested that a task force be established to research costs and other implications of the city passing the ordinances.

“The end result is important, in an effort to reduce crime, but this is something that we certainly shouldn’t rush into,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.

The council also approved on its consent agenda, an $88,000 contract to Chitwood Studios for the installation of the sets and lighting for the Holiday Light Event at Brook Run, which is typically open from mid-December to the end of the year.

The project will include a lighted sign located at the entrance to the park, a wall of lights that will extend from the main entrance on North Peachtree Road for about 150 feet, two life-sized photo opportunity immersive displays, and a 30-foot lighted tree. Other installations will include a glow party play area, a 16-foot-high, 10-foot-wide snowflake, and a 40-foot-long tunnel of lights.

Also passed on the consent agenda was a contract for the installation of shade structures at the Brook Run baseball fields. Dunwoody Senior Baseball will donate $47,516 of the total $95,032 cost, according to a memo in the meeting packet.

The council also: